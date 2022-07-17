Goldberg says he loves top AEW star "to death" despite their backstage fight; opens up on upcoming interaction

When Goldberg was running wild in the main event scene in late WCW, many of the future-stars of wrestling were making their way through the undercard. One of those mid-carders was none other than former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

In a recent interview, Goldberg mentioned how positive his relationship with Jericho is and how much he respects him. He also shared the news that he is going to be on Talk is Jericho soon.

Speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling, the WWE Hall of Famer opened up on his relationship with Chris Jericho and what he thinks of the AEW star:

"I'd love to [go back in time and put something together], I really would,'' said Goldberg. "Chris and I have had a fairly rocky relationship throughout the years but we're kind of the same guy a little bit and I think that's why we budded heads in the beginning, one of the reasons. Hey man, I love Chris to death. I do. I'm actually doing his podcast in a week. Yeah, so life's too short to [hold grudges]. He's always come to bat for me which was truly heart wrenching for me. It was. To know that we've been through what we went through and this dude would go to bat for me, that just shows what a good freakin dude he is." [9:12 - 10:00]

Check out the full interview in the video below:

Chris Jericho detailed his fight with Goldberg in his book

In his autobiography, Undisputed: How to Become World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps, Jericho recalled the time he got into a fight with the former Universal Champion when he first came to WWE in 2003.

According to the account provided by Jericho in his book, he was asked by McMahon to help the former World Champion adjust to the new environment. However, words were exchanged backstage regarding their past and things got heated. The two engaged in a backstage grapple before being broken up by other performers present backstage.

However, the two have since settled their differences and are on good terms now.

Chris Jericho @IAmJericho Congrats to my bro @Goldberg for becoming the @WWE champion once again!! Some don’t get it, but those who understand this business, understand that Bill equals BIG money. WHO’S NEXT?? Congrats to my bro @Goldberg for becoming the @WWE champion once again!! Some don’t get it, but those who understand this business, understand that Bill equals BIG money. WHO’S NEXT??

Despite working for different companies, both wrestlers managed to become top stars within the industry. With Goldberg now set to appear on Talk is Jericho soon, the two will certainly share some interesting stories.

If you use quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit SHAK Wrestling.

