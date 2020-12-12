Goldberg sends a heartfelt message praising Sting

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently sat down with Bleacher Report for an interview. He spoke about the lasting reach and impact of WCW even to this day. Goldberg specifically referred to fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sting, who recently made his AEW debut.

Goldberg went on to highly praise Sting and reflected on how integral he was to WCW's success. Goldberg also mentioned that everything he learned, "The Icon" taught him, and he couldn't have had his legendary career without Sting.

"Sting is WCW. Period, end of story. People want to say it was me for a period of time, but he just handed the reins to me for a little bit. Sting is that promotion. That promotion is Sting. Everything I learned, I learned from him. He was an integral part of my process becoming a professional wrestler. I wouldn't have done it without him."

Goldberg and Sting have been making waves recently

Two-time WWE Universal Champion Goldberg last wrestled at WrestleMania 36 earlier this year. There, he dropped the title to Braun Strowman. He hasn't wrestled for WWE since that event. But in a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, he teased that he's coming after Roman Reigns. The two stars were initially scheduled for a match at WWE WrestleMania 36.

As for Sting, the WCW icon shocked the world by making his debut for All Elite Wrestling at AEW "Winter is Coming". This week on AEW Dynamite, Sting revealed that he plans to be with the promotion for a long time. Time will tell whether he wrestles for AEW.