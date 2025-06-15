Goldberg sends message ahead of rumored WWE return

WWE legend Goldberg sent a heartfelt message today on social media. The veteran has not appeared in WWE since his confrontation with Gunther last year.

The Hall of Famer took to social media to share an emotional message on Father's Day. He noted that his son, Gage Goldberg, was his motivation for everything and shared a clip of him making an appearance on WWE television in 2016 during his rivalry with Brock Lesnar. You can check out his message in the Instagram post below.

"My driving force on this and every Father’s Day," he wrote.

Gunther had a confrontation with the legend at WWE Bad Blood last year while Gage Goldberg was in the crowd. The Ring General defeated Jey Uso to capture the World Heavyweight Championship this past Monday night on RAW. It was recently rumored that the 58-year-old could be competing in his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gage Goldberg reveals what his father told him at WWE Bad Blood

Gage Goldberg recently shared what his father told him ahead of his confrontation with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther last year at Bad Blood.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Gage shared that he wasn't expecting anything to happen when the champion made his way to the ring. However, he admitted that he told his father that he might have to do something once the leader of Imperium started taking shots at him.

"I mean, when he [Gunther] first came out I wasn't expecting anything, and then he started saying all that, and then I'm like, 'Okay, okay,' and I started whispering to my dad, I'm like, 'You might wanna get in there and kick his a** or something like that.' But he got out there. He showed his presence, for sure, too. It was just like, 'Why are you calling him out?' I don't really know. I kinda wanna see my dad kick his a** now." [6:08 – 6:36]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if the popular star returns to the company in the weeks ahead to call out Gunther.

