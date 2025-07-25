Goldberg shares brutal injury update following WWE retirement match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently revealed that he had suffered a brutal injury at Saturday Night's Main Event. Da Man wrestled in his last match at the event.

At SNME, Goldberg locked horns with Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Even at 58, the legend put on an incredible display of action inside the ring, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. However, The Ring General showcased why he is currently one of the best in the business by defeating Da Man in his final match.

During a recent edition of the CarCast podcast, the host asked Bill Goldberg if he was feeling good physically after the hard-hitting match against Gunther. Da Man said that he was mostly feeling fine, but revealed that he had broken his hand at one point in the bout.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion added that his hand was a lot better now, as earlier it was extremely swollen.

"Oh yeah. Umm, other than [that], you can't really tell, but my hand, I broke my hand at some point in that match. And I think today is the first day I can see veins back in my hand. It's not nearly as swollen as it was," he said. [19:52 - 2:07]

Check out his interview below:

Austin Idol wanted Goldberg to dethrone Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

During a recent conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Austin Idol said that he wanted to see Goldberg dethrone Gunther as the World Heavyweight Champion in his final match.

Idol added that he believed Da Man winning gold at SNME would have received a major pop from fans.

"Honestly, I would have loved to see Bill Goldberg win that belt. Oh, man. That would have popped them. If he would have won that belt, can you just imagine? It would have been insane. It would have been crazy. It really would have been. I wanted that to happen. It didn't happen."

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen if fans will get to see WWE legend Goldberg once again inside the squared circle in the future.

Please credit the CarCast podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

