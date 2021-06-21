"Miss you pop"- Goldberg shares throwback photo with his late father

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently shared a throwback photo with his late father Jed on Father's Day.

On screen, Goldberg is a dominating WWE superstar. But the man behind the character is an incredibly sweet being who cares deeply for his family. Goldberg's son and wife watched him destroy Brock Lesnar in seconds at Survivor Series 2016. His son jumped the barricade to celebrate with him in the ring. Goldberg had the following to say about that special moment:

"I couldn't have asked for a better way to write the story. I mean, I really couldn't have. You hope and you wish and you dream for the right things to happen and everything to fall into place. But I never could have imagined for it to work out like this," Goldberg said.

Unfortunately for Goldberg, his dad Jed wasn't there to watch his big return to WWE. Jed passed away in 2006, about two years after Goldberg's first WWE run ended at WrestleMania XX. On Father's Day, Goldberg remembered his late father and posted a throwback picture with him on Instagram. The photo is from when the superstar was yet to enter the pro-wrestling business, as he can be seen with hair in it.

Goldberg made his father proud

Goldberg's father got to see both his WCW and WWE runs before passing away. When the superstar arrived at WCW, he immediately got a push, and his winning streak of 173 straight matches is still talked about to this day.

He also won the WCW World title once, and was one of several big WCW stars who didn't immediately move to WWE following the 2001 purchase. Goldberg was signed by WWE in 2003, and kicked off a feud with The Rock on his debut. His run lasted a year and saw him win the world title by defeating Triple H at Unforgiven 2003. Goldberg also defeated Brock Lesnar on his way out of the promotion.

Goldberg did well during his second WWE run as well, as he defeated the likes of Lesnar, Kevin Owens, and The Fiend. Goldberg's last outing was a WWE title loss to Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble 2021.

