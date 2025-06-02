Goldberg shares training footage ahead of WWE retirement match

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has shared training footage on social media. Last November, the veteran announced he would be returning to the Stamford-based promotion for his retirement match in 2025.
In his last match, the veteran will reportedly wrestle former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The Ring General mocked Da Man at Bad Blood 2024. The 58-year-old's last in-ring appearance was in 2022. He suffered a loss against Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship match at that year's Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.
While WWE fans eagerly await the former World Heavyweight Champion's final in-ring appearance, he recently took to his Instagram account to post a video of himself training. In the caption, the wrestling legend noted that training was like therapy to him.
"Training to some …….therapy to me," he wrote.
You can check out the Instagram post below:
Wrestling veteran believes former WWE Superstar will beat Goldberg in a real-life fight
Wrestling legend Goldberg has real-life beef with former WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle. The Original Bro has often disparaged the veteran's wrestling ability. The two stars allegedly even had a heated confrontation at SummerSlam 2019.
During a recent edition of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. said that Matt Riddle would "smoke" Goldberg in a real-life fight. He added that the 39-year-old was trained in Jiu-Jitsu and would make the two-time WWE Universal Champion choke in less than a minute.
"He would choke him out in under 60 seconds. It wouldn’t even take a minute. As someone who trains in Jiu Jitsu, and he’s better at Jiu Jitsu than I am, if we’re on the ground, you’re getting choked out, and it’s not taking long if you’re not trained. Matt Riddle would smoke Bill Goldberg in a real fight," he said. [From 8:29 to 8:50]
You can check out Freddie's comments in the video below:
Matt Riddle returned to the independent scene following his departure from WWE. He is currently signed to MLW, where he is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. It will be interesting to see if Riddle ever crosses paths with Da Man in the future.