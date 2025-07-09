Goldberg squashing Gunther in 180 seconds could be a "great f**king" angle, according to WWE Hall of Famer 

Goldberg will compete in his last match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event XL this weekend. The former WCW World Champion will get to perform in front of his hometown fans in Atlanta, Georgia, which promises to be a fitting end to a storied career. But according to a WWE Hall of Famer, the match could offer more for Da Man.

Ever since the match for the World Heavyweight Championship was announced, it has been expected that the contest could be short, with Gunther likely to retain his title. However, Kevin Nash has a slightly different take on what could happen.

On the Kliq THIS podcast, Nash said that while the match might not last long, Goldberg squashing Gunther could make for a great storyline. He added that when Da Man's bout against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016 lasted less than three minutes, fans weren't disappointed.

"To f**king beat Gunther in three f**king minutes and then f**king leave. Stand over him and f**king drop the belt on him and leave,” Nash said when asked whether it would be an anti-climactic finish. [From 12:46 onwards]

When asked whether it would be right to book Gunther like this, the former nWo member was all for it.

“Why can’t you? What a great f**king [angle]. Every f**king babyface now cuts promos on him. He’s got heat by saying that he’s the f**king man. You just got—like, you’re not. Something that’s never been done that would add a different layer to the whole complexity of the psychology of that character,” Nash added. [From 12:59 onwards]

WWE has booked Gunther strongly on the main roster. If he gets squashed by Goldberg in the latter's retirement bout, it would be an interesting choice, to say the least.

Kevin Nash backs Gunther to retain the title against Goldberg

Nash thinks that Goldberg shocking Gunther with a quick win would make for an intriguing storyline and even add a more complex layer to the current World Heavyweight Champion's character. However, his prediction for the title match is pretty straightforward.

"There's not gonna be a title change," Nash said on the Kliq This podcast. [From 36:29 onwards]

Gunther retaining the title at SNME still seems the most likely decision WWE would go with, but there is always a possibility of an unexpected climax. Will the show end with Goldberg standing tall as champion? That remains to be seen.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Kliq This and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

