Goldberg vs Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event: WWE Hall of Famer makes interesting note on former world champion's last match

A WWE Hall of Famer believes the Goldberg vs. Gunther match at Saturday Night's Main Event won't end the way the two-time Universal Champion wants. This match will be Goldberg's first since Elimination Chamber 2022 when he lost to Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia.

Kevin Nash is one of the legends to have defended WWE's decision to give Goldberg a title match despite being inactive and up in age. However, Big Daddy Cool doesn't expect his former WCW colleague to end his career as World Heavyweight Champion.

Speaking on the latest episode of Kliq This, Sean Oliver asked Nash about his prediction on the Gunther-Goldberg match. It was already asked in their previous episode, and the former WWE Champion wasn't too thrilled to answer the question again.

"There's not gonna be a title change," Nash said. [36:29 - 36:31]

Nash predicted that there would not be a title change at SNME. However, Goldberg could win and Gunther could retain the title if there is a countout win or a disqualification involved.

In addition to the question being asked last episode, Kevin Nash was visibly upset by the previous story by a fan who lost his twins. Nash's only son, Tristen, passed away in 2022, and he didn't want a reminder of it.

Co-host Sean Oliver did his best to calm things down, but the Hall of Famer wants to vet the questions for next week's show.

What did Kevin Nash say about Goldberg vs. Gunther in the previous episode?

As mentioned above, Kevin Nash already made his prediction about Goldberg's match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. Nash doesn't see the former World Heavyweight Champion winning a title in what could be his final match.

"No, I saw it today on something where it adamantly stated this would be Bill's final match. Yeah, Bill just wants to have one last (match)," Nash said. [31:04 - 31:22]

Nash also brought up the possibility of Gunther dropping the title to Goldberg in a quick fashion, which he thought would benefit The Ring General. He believes that it would improve the Austrian star's psychology in the ring and will make him a great babyface in the future.

