Goldberg takes dig at Edge and WWE's "littler guys"

Goldberg has joked that it was easier for Edge to return to wrestling after a lengthy absence because he is a “littler guy.”

In 2016, Goldberg competed in his first WWE match in over 12 years when he defeated Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. Last year, Edge appeared in the 2020 Royal Rumble after almost nine years away from the ring due to a career-ending neck injury.

Speaking on a WrestleMania 37 watch-along episode of WWE show The Bump, Goldberg initially praised Edge following his in-ring return. The 54-year-old, who is billed at 285 pounds, then jokingly took a dig at The Rated-R Superstar’s size:

“I’m in awe with what Edge is doing, obviously,” said Goldberg. “Parallels has gone on with me to a certain extent in my career, with going away and coming back, and being able to do it at the level he’s doing it, albeit he only weighs like 200 pounds and it’s a little different for those littler guys.”

Edge was announced at 241 pounds before his WrestleMania 37 match against Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns. In terms of height, Edge (196cm) is taller than Goldberg (193cm).

Goldberg also referenced Edge and Roman Reigns using the spear

Edge and Roman Reigns have recently used the famous move on each other

Roman Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan and Edge at WrestleMania 37 to retain the WWE Universal Championship. Both Reigns and Edge use one of Goldberg’s moves – the spear – as their finisher.

Goldberg used a car analogy to applaud Edge’s execution of the spear. He also made it clear that he has unfinished business with Reigns:

“I’m greatly appreciative,” Goldberg added. “It’s like being a car guy and seeing a car that you not necessarily would drive, but you can appreciate how it’s built and the craftsmanship and what went into it. I’m mainly talking about the spear thing because… but yeah, man, that’s gonna be one hell of a match [Reigns vs. Bryan vs. Edge], and Roman and I got something that we need to talk about one of these days.”

In 2020, Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns was supposed to take place at WrestleMania 36. Reigns pulled out of the event due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning Goldberg faced Braun Strowman instead.

