Goldberg takes a shot at current wrestling fans

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is no stranger to fan criticism, especially during his last few matches and appearances for the company. The two-time WWE Universal Champion recently spoke with Bleacher Report. During the interview, Goldberg spoke about how wrestling crowds today are completely different from what they used to be.

Goldberg claimed that the fans are not as respectful nowadays. He also stated that fans want to dictate the shows and turn the momentum rather than sit back and be entertained:

"They're not nearly as respectful as they used to be. I think it's more about how they can turn the momentum of the show as opposed to actually being a part of it. They actually want to dictate more so than in the past. They were content just sitting back and being entertained as opposed to dictating what's going on. That's really the biggest difference for me is the crowd."

Goldberg's recent run with WWE

Goldberg challenged "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown 2020 with the WWE Universal Championship on the line. While fans expected Goldberg to put over The Fiend, the opposite happened. The former WCW icon became the first Superstar to pin The Fiend, and he won the WWE Universal Championship in the process.

This decision was met with heavy criticism from the fans who accused Goldberg of not putting over younger talents. This match seemed to at least temporarily bury The Fiend. Goldberg went on to drop the title to Braun Strowman at WWE WrestleMania 36. Recently, he's been angling for a match with Roman Reigns. Time will tell if "The Battle of the Spear" happens next year.