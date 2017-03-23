WWE News: Goldberg to break record and make history if he main-events WrestleMania 33

Goldberg will set a new record at WrestleMania 33.

Goldberg will make history at this year’s WrestleMania

What’s the story?

Goldberg will make history on April 2nd at WrestleMania 33 when he main-events The Showcase of the Immortals against Brock Lesnar.

Given the WWE’s recent trend of promoting multiple main events at Mania, this year’s WrestleMania card is being advertised in a similar manner with not one, but three main events.

The aforementioned headlining matches are as follows:

1) The Undertaker vs Roman Reigns. 2) Goldberg (C) vs Brock Lesnar and 3) Bray Wyatt (C) vs Randy Orton.

Although the Goldberg-Lesnar matchup is the penultimate bout of the evening, WWE has been promoting all three aforementioned fights as part of Mania’s triple main event.

In case you didn’t know...

WrestleMania is the biggest annual show in professional wrestling, traditionally featuring the final match of the night as its main-event. However, a select few Mania cards in recent years have seen the company advertise more than one match as the main event.

For instance, WrestleMania 31 advertised three high-profile matchups as main events namely Triple H vs Sting, The Undertaker vs Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar, which later saw Seth Rollins cashing in his Money In The Bank contract.

The heart of the matter:

The current record for the oldest man to have main-evented The Show of Shows is held by Triple H, who faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 32 at 47 years of age.

Bill Goldberg would break HHH’s record on April 2nd when he faces Lesnar in a singles match, becoming the oldest WWE Superstar to headline WM, at 50 years of age.

Another interesting fact associated with this matchup is that Goldberg’s dance partner Brock Lesnar holds the record for being the youngest man to have main-evented WrestleMania, when he faced and beat Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 19 in 2003, at 25 years of age.

What’s next?

Goldberg will defend his WWE Universal title against ‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 on April 2nd, at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Author’s take:

Granted that most hardcore wrasslin’ fans were disappointed by the fact that Bill Goldberg, a 50-year old part-timer was given the push over a young, in-his-prime performer like Kevin Owens, the Lesnar-Goldberg trilogy fight guarantees to grant us closure on their decade-long rivalry.

Besides, how cool is it that a fifty-year-old dude is headlining the biggest annual show in sports-entertainment?

William Scott Goldberg will make history when he becomes the oldest headliner in Mania history. Only in the WWE folks!

