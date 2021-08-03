Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship made official for SummerSlam

After weeks of teasing, tonight, the match was made official. Goldberg will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

The All Mighty WWE Champion Bobby Lashley opened the show tonight alongside MVP. They were eventually interrupted by Goldberg, complete with piped-in chants that would make 1990s WCW fans nostalgic.

Goldberg once again told Lashley that he was next and left, with MVP and Lashley then getting in the face of Goldberg's son at ringside. It brought the WWE Hall of Famer back out to spear MVP to the ground as Lashley watched on from the ring.

Both of Goldberg's matches this year have been for the WWE Championship

Later in the evening, Bobby Lashley accepted Goldberg's challenge in a backstage segment to make the match official. Lashley said he hopes Goldberg brings his son with him to SummerSlam so he can be there to watch him get annihilated.

This is Goldberg's second WWE match this year, and both have been for the WWE Championship. Goldberg lost his previous title match back at the Royal Rumble against Drew McIntyre.

Goldberg's current WWE contract only calls for him to wrestle two matches a year, so there should be no way he is successful against Lashley at SummerSlam. If he were, that would require WWE to renegotiate his contract. But with the company being so worried about budget cuts right now, that wouldn't make a lot of sense.

It's unknown what the plans are for Lashley following SummerSlam. Still, many were hoping to see him compete against Mr Money in the Bank, Big E, after what The All Mighty has done to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in recent months.

Lesson learned: STAY AWAY from @Goldberg's family or you get one of these!@The305MVP feels the crushing SPEAR on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/q4x0g9GAzE — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021

What do you think about Goldberg getting another shot at the WWE Championship after losing his previous title shot at the Royal Rumble? Do you think Lashley's title reign is in jeopardy? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

