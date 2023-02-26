Goldberg didn't want to have a squash match with 52-year-old ex-WWE star

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg was seemingly against having a squash match against former superstar Rodney Mack in 2003.

After having impressive success in WCW, Goldberg signed with the Stamford-based company in 2003. In June of that same year, The 56-year-old accepted Theodor Long's 5-Minute White Boy Challenge on Monday Night RAW. The multi-time world champion squashed the then-undefeated Rodney Mack in only 26 seconds.

In a recent interview with Cafe de Rene, Mack revealed that Goldberg did not want to do the aforementioned bout.

"I got a chance to work Bill a few times and Bill was actually a cool cat man. The one match that everybody saw when he dropped me out in 10 seconds, he actually didn't wanna do that match. He actually told me, he's like, Rodney, don't do it.' And I'm like, 'what?! What do you mean? What am I gonna do?' And I do it. It's like yeah but he always stuck up for me the whole time we were out there. I did have a chance to work him on house shows. Not have a match with him but run-ins with him and whatnot and it always was good. Bill was always pretty cool," he said. [1:19 - 1:58]

Goldberg had two successful runs in WWE

After joining the Stamford-based company in 2003, Goldberg spent nearly a year as an active competitor, during which he held the World Heavyweight Championship. However, he left the promotion in March 2004.

About 12 years later, the 56-year-old returned to WWE. He has since won the Universal Championship twice. Goldberg also entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Goldberg last competed in February 2022 when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber premium live event. Nevertheless, the Hall of Famer failed to defeat the leader of The Bloodline.

