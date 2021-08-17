"I owe the business a lot more than I have given" - Goldberg on wanting to give back to the younger talents in WWE

Goldberg understands what the wrestling business has given him, and now he wants to give back while he still can.

Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against a returning Goldberg this Saturday at SummerSlam. But some members of the WWE Universe are questioning why Goldberg is getting another shot at the title after losing his match against Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble.

Goldberg recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss his latest return to WWE and how he wants to give back to the industry that made him a star.

"I was fortunate to run through the wrestling world like a hot knife through butter in my career, and then I was gone," Goldberg said. "Serving the business is a responsibility. That includes getting b**ts in seats and making sure people invest in the product, but it also means you have to give back. I didn’t always do that before. But that’s my duty, and that’s a big reason why I am here. I owe the business a lot more than I have given. I can provide a star like Bobby Lashley a worthy adversary. I need to come back for that reason."

Goldberg wants to help elevate the current WWE roster to the next level

Goldberg also believes that he can help elevate the current WWE roster and help them get to the next level by being involved with them. It really shows how much Goldberg has grown as a man and a performer over the years.

"There is also a plethora of talent that I believe is on the cusp of stardom, and I am here to help elevate them to the next level," Goldberg said. "As long as I can still provide something as this character, I’m willing to take these opportunities, because these chances pale in comparison to the payoff. The payoff is not monetary or glory-driven. It’s a chance to provide moments with my family that are few and far between in this world.”

Goldberg is currently contracted with WWE for two matches a year until the end of 2022. So unless a new deal is negotiated, this will probably be the last we see of Goldberg for the rest of 2021.

