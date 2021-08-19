Goldberg wants to face two-time WWE Champion again

Goldberg may not be finished with former WWE champion Drew McIntyre as he wants to face the Scottish Warrior again.

Appearing on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Goldberg was asked what he thinks of Drew's upcoming match against Jinder Mahal. During his response, Goldberg slipped in the fact that he wants to lock horns with McIntyre again sometime.

"It's kind of a toss up. Let's see who feels better and who can perform better on Saturday. It's two guys with very similar backgrounds. Obviously, Jinder told you about their upbringing in the business and how much they meant to each other and still mean to each other. Again, I think it's a toss-up. Hats off to you Jinder for having the match and good luck to you my friend. Obviously, I faced Drew before. I'd like to face him again"

The two first collided in January at the Royal Rumble after Goldberg laid out a challenge at the end of RAW: Legend's Night. Drew promptly accepted it. At the pay-per-view, the two went all out with the Scottish Warrior coming out on top, even though he took a lot of damage from the WWE Hall of Famer.

Following their match at Royal Rumble, Goldberg raised Drew's arm as a sign of respect before leaving the ring. The two might cross paths soon. McIntyre is set on winning back the WWE Championship but he can't challenge Lashley as per the stipulation of their last match. However, if Goldberg is to win the title this Sunday, Drew would be eligible to challenge for the championship.

Can Goldberg dethrone Bobb Lashley this Saturday at WWE SummerSlam?

Goldberg returned to WWE on the RAW after Money in the Bank and challenged for the WWE Championship. Lashley accepted the challenge and the two are now set to face-off at the biggest party of the summer.

While Lashley has had a strong run as WWE Champion so far, he might now be met with the toughest challenge of his career. Goldberg is known for bringing dominant runs to an end. At Fastlane 2017, Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens to win his first Universal Championship and at Super ShowDown last year, he pinned The Fiend to become a two-time Universal Champion.

Do you think Goldberg could add Lashley to his long list of victims? Sound off in the comments section below.

