Goldust recalls disturbing experience with The Undertaker; The Undertaker's reaction revealed

What calmed The Undertaker down after this incident?

The Undertaker was furious with Goldust and chased him around backstage.

The Undertaker vs Goldust in a casket match

The Undertaker and Goldust shared a heated rivalry back during the early days of the latter's career in the WWE. The two were involved in a storyline that would end in a casket match. Even though Goldust wrestles under the name Dustin Rhodes for AEW, he doesn't mind reminiscing about the time he was in WWE.

Goldust's disturbing experience with The Undertaker

Goldust was a guest on Inside The Ropes and on the show, the AEW wrestler spoke about an instance when Bruce Prichard wanted him to prank The Undertaker.

"This is Monday Night Raw here we’re shooting, right? So the rib was, during the commercial break, because we went two segments. So I get him down, you know, we’re both down. Like a double down situation. And we go to commercial. So I’ve got about three minutes to do this rib. So I come up and I start — no, sorry, we were not in a double down. I was still up but Undertaker was laying flat before he would sit up. So I crawled down between his legs when we went to a break. And now, I’ve crawled around and kind of touch Undertaker’s chest, and his head and stuff like that. But I started crawling up his legs. And it’s very sick, I mean just crawling up his legs and getting closer, teasing. Kind of feeling, right. And then I look up at the audience, and I give this big ol’ tongue thing, just the [licks his lips]. And I grab my hand like this and I put it right on his d**k. And I’m just rubbing right there, and I’m making these faces all sexual like. And I’m like, ‘What the f**k am I doing? Bruce is gonna kill me…if I don’t do it, you know. And it’s like, Undertaker’s gonna kill me after this.” (h/t 411mania.com)

Goldust later remembers The Undertaker's reaction to the prank.

"I run back, and I hide. And Taker’s hot. He’s mad, I mean, mad. You don’t wanna make Undertaker mad. And he comes back, and he’s looking for me. ‘God dammit,’ and he’s cussing and he’s throwing s**t. And Bruce had to calm him down and say, ‘That was me, I told Dustin to do that. That was a rib.’ So he finally calmed down and then he laughed about it, and I poked my face out and knew everything was okay. And we went up and shaked hands and hugged and all that.” (h/t 411mania.com)