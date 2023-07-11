“Gonna be splitting real soon” - Fans predict the end of the Judgment Day after Finn Balor blames fellow member for recent major loss

Fans have predicted the end of Judgment Day after Finn Balor blamed a fellow member for his recent loss at Money in the Bank.

There has been tension between the faction since before the Premium Live Event when Balor interfered in Damian Priest's match against Seth Rollins despite Priest telling him not to get involved in the match.

Things didn't improve at Money in the Bank when Finn Balor challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. During the match, Damian Priest, who won the Money in the Bank briefcase earlier, came out to ringside.

Priest accidentally distracted Balor during the match, which allowed Seth Rollins to pick up the win. This only increased the tension between the Finn and Priest when the former didn't show up with the group.

Later in the night, Judgment Day attacked Rollins, and it looked like Priest was about to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase. However, Balor interrupted and attacked Seth Rollins. As Balor and Priest argued on the apron, Rollins was able to get away and protect his title.

Tonight on RAW, Finn Balor blamed Damian Priest for costing him his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins. Rhea Ripley came out to the ring to try to diffuse the situation and calm down her stablemate before he walked away.

As the tension between Judgment Day continues to rise, fans have taken to social media to predict the end of the faction that claims to run Monday Night RAW.

Later in the night, it seemed like Damian Priest and Finn Balor patched up their differences and even worked together to attack Seth Rollins before his match against Dominik Mysterio.

Judgment Day is now set to team up against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn later in the show. Only time will tell if Balor and Priest can put their differences aside and get on the same page tonight.

