Good Brothers on whether AJ Styles can return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

AJ Styles and The Good Brothers had a decent run in WWE, but the trio are pretty close in real life, as they've spent years together wrestling in Japan. Recently, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows addressed whether The Phenomenal One can appear at Royal Rumble 2025.

Last year, AJ Styles went on a hiatus from Friday Night SmackDown when he failed to beat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash at the Castle. A while later, The Phenomenal One returned to the promotion and got immediately hurt during a match against Carmelo Hayes.

Recently, rumors began to float across the internet that AJ Styles is ready to return and would possibly compete at the Royal Rumble. Speaking on the Talk 'N' Shop podcast, Luke Gallows addressed the recent reports and gave his two cents on whether The Phenomenal One would appear and compete at the event:

“I saw a thing come across my feed yesterday that said Alan Jones, I don’t know what he wrestles as now, that he may be ready for a return. I don’t know if that’s true or not, I haven’t asked him," Gallows said. [H/T - Fightful]

Karl Anderson also added that Styles needs to win the gimmick match, if he does return:

“I think it’s time for an AJ Styles Royal Rumble win," Anderson said. [H/T - Fightful]

AJ Styles is yet to win a championship under Triple H's WWE regime

Almost a decade ago, AJ Styles made his debut for the Stamford-based promotion under Vince McMahon's regime. In the coming five years, The Phenomenal One became a WWE Grand Slam Champion and almost accomplished everything he could as a performer.

In 2022, Triple H's creative regime took control of WWE's main roster, and AJ Styles reunited with The Good Brothers and feuded with The Judgment Day. However, the feud ended abruptly when Styles got injured before the end of the year.

Later, he was written off with an injury angle on Friday Night SmackDown when The Bloodline attacked him backstage. After his return, he turned heel and cut ties with The O.C., which led to a feud with LA Knight and a match at WrestleMania XL, which he lost.

After WrestleMania in Philadelphia, he feuded with AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Championship and was written off once again. A few weeks later, he returned and got injured in his first match back on Friday Night SmackDown.

