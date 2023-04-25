"Good concept but damn that sh*t ugly" - WWE fans divided over Triple H's major announcement on RAW

The WWE Universe has been divided over Chief Content Officer Triple H announcing a new World Heavyweight Championship on RAW.

On Monday Night RAW, Triple H stated that the WWE Universe deserved more than what Roman Reigns was delivering regarding the number of championship defenses. He said that if The Tribal Chief is drafted, he will keep the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship with him and stay on that specific brand.

Meanwhile, a new World Heavyweight Champion will represent the opposing brand, with a modern version of the former Big Gold belt with a massive WWE logo in the middle.

WWE @WWE



has brought back a legendary championship on BREAKING NEWS: WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at #NightofChampions @TripleH has brought back a legendary championship on #WWERaw that The Game knows all too well! BREAKING NEWS: WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at #NightofChampions!@TripleH has brought back a legendary championship on #WWERaw that The Game knows all too well! https://t.co/BNxvJK2rRh

The Game announced that the company would crown a new World Heavyweight Champion at the Night of Champions on May 27.

Wrestling fans took to Twitter to share their honest opinions about the brand-new World Heavyweight Championship.

Check out the reactions below:

Some WWE fans claimed that even though the concept is good, the new title looks ugly.

This fan is not happy with the new belt.

Pac @N1ckKhan @btsportwwe Who designed it a 10 year old @btsportwwe Who designed it a 10 year old

On the other hand, a few fans believe that the world heavyweight belt is beautiful.

This fan is thrilled with the new belt.

Meanwhile, other fans appreciated the 14-time world champion for making a good creative decision to introduce a new belt.

It remains to be seen which WWE Superstar will win the new World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions.

What are your thoughts on Triple H's announcement on the red brand? Sound off in the comments section below.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes