"Good luck in LA, old friend" - Top WWE star sends heartfelt message after missing out on major title match during WrestleMania weekend to Axiom

Nathan Frazer had a message for Axiom, after losing to the latter and thereby missing out on the chance to compete for the NXT North American Championship at Stand & Deliver.

Tonight's episode of NXT kicked off with a 20-man battle royale match to determine the final participant in the Fatal Five-Way match for the North American Championship at Stand & Deliver.

The match had some enthralling back-and-forth action, but it picked up a notch when Axiom and Nathan Frazer remained as the final two participants. The high-flying action had fans on the edge of their seats.

In the end, the masked superstar was able to get the better of Frazer and eliminate him from the match, cementing his place in the North American Championship match at Stand & Deliver.

Following the match, Nathan Frazer took to Twitter to wish his friend good luck in the match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

"Gutted to be missing out on the biggest show of the year. But win, lose or draw…Nathan Frazer and Axiom always create magic. Good luck in LA, old friend," tweeted Frazer.

Following this win, Axiom will take on Wes Lee, JD McDonagh, Ilja Dragunov, and Dragon Lee at NXT Stand & Deliver.

