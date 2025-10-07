Good news for former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returned to the Stamford-based promotion at SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event after John Cena lost his title, and a brawl took place between them at Last Real Champion. The Ruthless Agression Era stars locked horns at the Wrestlepalooza, where the Beast Incarnate captured a dominant victory over the Leader of Cenation.Since winning the return match against John Cena last month, the Beast Incarnate has once again gone missing from television. Fans have been waiting for his return, as the reports suggest the former champion will be competing more often now.However, ahead of his return, good news has emerged regarding Brock Lesnar. 2K Games recently announced the WWE 2K25 Farewell Edition DLC, which features two John Cena models, R-Truth Ron Cena, and, surprisingly, Brock Lesnar's current model. This is the first time Lesnar has returned to 2K Games since 2023.The Beast Incarnate was removed from WWE 2K24 and 2K25. Yet, after October 16, when the DLC officially releases, fans will be able to play as Lesnar, whose updated model features new hair, attire, and physique.Brock Lesnar could join a major WWE factionSince his return, the Beast Incarnate has been in segments with his former advocate, and currently, The Vision's Oracle, and it appears the iconic duo has been getting along well.This may lead to the Beast Incarnate joining the Vision stable on Paul Heyman's request for the much-anticipated WarGames match at Survivor Series 2025 Premium Live Event against the babyface team on November 29 in San Diego.With a lot of potential, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team may have in store for the Beast Incarnate once he returns to the television and whether he will join Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins's crew for the WarGames match. Only time will tell.