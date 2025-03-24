Good news for Hulk Hogan following massive WWE setback on the road to WrestleMania 41

In a big setback for WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, his "Real American Suite Package" was removed from the On Location website. In an update, the package has now been added back on the website.

Hogan received a chorus of boos from the fans in attendance at the RAW Netflix premiere earlier this year. The WWE Universe made it known that they weren't interested in watching him. Hogan is quite possibly the most controversial entity in recent wrestling history.

WWE and On Location had created a "Real American Suite Package" for fans that included watching both nights of Mania in a luxury suite and several other perks. However, the package was later removed from the On Location website. To Hulk Hogan's great relief, it is now back online for fans to buy.

The package in question can be bought for a whopping $6,950.00 and features a long list of perks. In addition to getting to watch Mania from a luxury suite, fans will be given free food and beverages. They will also be able to meet The Hulkster himself and receive an exclusive Hulk Hogan-themed souvenir. They will also get access to a Topgolf event with none other than former WWE Champion The Miz.

Mark Henry reacts to fans booing Hulk Hogan on RAW Netflix premiere

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was not surprised, in the least, that Hogan got booed at the RAW Netflix premiere. Here's what he told TMZ:

"I never had an issue with him before I heard all of the stuff, and even then I believe in giving second chances. Anybody that knows me knows that I’m a ‘fix it’ person. I’m not gonna dwell on the negative. I’m not gonna talk about the past. We’re going forward. And he never wanted to go forward and fix it. So, that’s what happens when you think that everything’s gonna go away. It’s not gonna go away." (H/T Cage Side Seats)

Hogan still boasts a massive fan following within the WWE Universe. Following the RAW Netflix premiere fiasco, it remains to be seen if WWE will attempt to put Hogan on live TV again.

