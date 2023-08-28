"Good riddance," "Bout time" - Fans react after 50-year-old former WWE star retires after losing major title 

Fans are reacting in droves after former WWE star Tyrus hung up his boots after losing his NWA World Championship to EC3 at NWA's 75th Anniversary Show.

Tyrus is best known for his time in WWE from 2006-2014, where he was known as Brodus Clay. He also had a stint in IMPACT Wrestling from 2014-2018. However, it was only after joining the National Wrestling Alliance that the 50-year-old climbed up the ladder and became a main event player in the company.

He first captured the NWA World Television Championship in August 2021. Tyrus later vacated the belt on September 24, 2022, to challenge Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title at Hard Times 3, where he came on top.

He went on to hold the championship for months until EC3 dethroned him in a Bullrope match at the NWA 75th Anniversary Show and forced him to retire from the wrestling business.

Considering Tyrus was a divisive champion, with many not being a fan of his in-ring skills and conservative views, the reactions to his retirement have been mixed. While the crowd at the event paid their respect to Tyrus, fans on Twitter are more than pleased with the veteran performer hanging up his wrestling boots for good.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Tyrus on if he wants to return to WWE

A few months back, in an interview, Tyrus opened up about his interest in returning to WWE for one final run. The 50-year-old performer stated that since he found his footing in the business while working for the global juggernaut, he would love to go back to say a final goodbye to fans.

However, Tyrus made it clear he wasn't open to a full-time return as he wanted to end his career while working for NWA.

"It’s one of those things where, like, I think because I started there, it would be nice to go back and say goodbye. But as far as like a long-term run or anything like that, no, I’m not interested in that anymore. I’ll probably finish my career in the NWA, but it would be nice to come back and have a one-off or just say goodbye to the fans."

Expand Tweet

Now that he's retired from in-ring competition, it'll be interesting to see if WWE expresses interest in having him return for a non-wrestling role.

Do you wish to see Tyrus return to the global juggernaut? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE