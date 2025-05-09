"Goodbye my friend" - Another WWE star leaves the company and heartbreakingly bids farewell

Another WWE star is leaving the company and has confirmed it now. This comes after a recent loss.
Yoshiki Inamura has been a big part of Pro Wrestling NOAH and NXT over the last year. He formed a tag team with Josh Briggs.
The star had to return to NOAH, which means Inamura could no longer team up with Josh Briggs. This leaves the latter alone, and he has to deal with other stars immediately, moving to confront him.
Inamura repeatedly apologized to Briggs and said he was sorry he had to return at this time. He thanked him for all he had done and said goodbye, acknowledging him as the friend he had become to Inamura. What Briggs does next remains to be seen.
"Thank you Josh. I’m so sorry Josh. I really really appreciate your support. I had a great experience thanks to you. Goodbye my friend. #WWENXT," Inamura wrote.
Inamura also told Briggs that he was leaving this week on WWE NXT. He wished that he could have been a better partner, but it was not to be. He said that he talked with Ava.
