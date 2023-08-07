"Got my b*tt rubbed" - Bayley sends a message on social media after WWE SummerSlam

Bayley took to her official Instagram handle to share a message after IYO SKY's historic win at WWE SummerSlam.

At the premium live event, The Role Model assisted her Damage CTRL stablemate to successfully cash in her Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair. Moments after Belair's title win, she was dethroned by the Japanese superstar.

Taking to Instagram, Bayley sent a message highlighting her entire SummerSlam experience. She also reposted a video of a reunited Damage CTRL after Dakota Kai made her return to celebrate SKY's victory.

"Changed my shirt, got my b*tt rubbed, won a championship, got our sister back," wrote The Role Model.

How did Bayley react to IYO SKY's heartfelt message after SummerSlam?

Following IYO SKY's historic win at WWE SummerSlam, she took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message in Japanese.

The win at SummerSlam marked SKY's first-ever singles title victory on the main roster. Taking to Twitter, she wrote:

"Wanting to become “the best in the world,” he threw away the “best in Japan” position he had at the time and flew to America. I crossed the sea thinking that I was mentally and physically stronger than anyone else, but the wall in the world was so high that I was knocked down in an instant by such arrogance. I tried to say [or rather, said], "I can't do it anymore," but each time, I remembered the faces of everyone who cheered me on and managed to endure it. I cling desperately and build up little by little in a foreign land."

In response to this, Bayley sent out the following message:

"This is so beautiful and the world is so proud of you."

As of now, Damage CTRL seems to be on the same page despite previous issues among the faction members.

