"The world is so proud of you" - WWE Superstar sends a heartfelt message to IYO SKY after her championship victory

At the 2023 SummerSlam premium live event, IYO SKY became the new WWE Women's Champion. Many fellow stars have since reacted to her massive victory.

In the aftermath of her historic title win, SKY's fellow Damage CTRL stablemate, Bayley, sent a heartfelt tweet dedicated to the newly crowned champion.

Taking to Twitter, The Role Model reacted to one of SKY's latest tweets and stated that the world was proud of her achievement.

"This is so beautiful and the world is so proud of you," wrote Bayley.

At SummerSlam, Bayley played a vital role in SKY's Money in the Bank cash-in. This led to The Genius of the Sky pinning now-former champion Bianca Belair, who won the title by dethroning Asuka on the same show.

What was IYO SKY's heartfelt message in Japanese?

Following her historic win at WWE SummerSlam, IYO SKY took to Twitter to send a heartfelt tweet in Japanese.

SKY, a former NXT Women's Champion, won her first-ever singles title on the main roster after capturing the Women's Championship. Taking to Twitter, she wrote:

"Wanting to become “the best in the world,” he threw away the “best in Japan” position he had at the time and flew to America. I crossed the sea thinking that I was mentally and physically stronger than anyone else, but the wall in the world was so high that I was knocked down in an instant by such arrogance. I tried to say [or rather, said], "I can't do it anymore," but each time, I remembered the faces of everyone who cheered me on and managed to endure it. I cling desperately and build up little by little in a foreign land."

In the same social media post, Sky added:

"I finally reached number one in the world today. “Being number one in the world” was my dream, but it is definitely thanks to everyone that I was able to make it come true. Everyone in Japan, everyone in America, everyone in the world, thank you so much."

Despite the recent tension between Bayley and SKY, it looks like Damage CTRL is back on the same page, at least for now. Dakota Kai also returned at SummerSlam to reunite with her stablemates.

