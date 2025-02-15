"Got buried" - WWE veteran criticizes New Bloodline's booking on SmackDown (Exclusive)

The Bloodline's story took a new turn on WWE SmackDown this week. Solo Sikoa inadvertently took out Tama Tonga with a Samoan Spike during the Triple Threat main event match. The accidental attack seemingly caused a rift between Solo and Jacob Fatu.

Speaking of Tama Tonga, Vince Russo wasn't a fan of The New Bloodline member's booking on this week's episode of the blue brand. During a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, the former WWE writer criticized the company for how they've booked Tama as of late.

"There were two spots tonight where people got buried. And I'll tell you right off the bat. We first got Fatu music and entrance. (...) Tama Tonga is coming out with Jacob Fatu, but it's Jacob Fatu's video wall. So now, Tama Tonga is a nothing. He's a nobody."

He continued:

"If you booked this correctly, he should've meant just as much as Jacob Fatu. But now, Tama Tonga is an afterthought. So, you're either burying the guy on purpose or you don't know what the freak you're doing." [From 06:25 onwards]

Jacob Fatu versus Solo Sikoa seems to be the next Bloodline feud on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

It remains to be seen how Triple H books Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga in the lead-up to the April premium live event.

