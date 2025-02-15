WWE may have subtly confirmed two Bloodline members will break up soon

The recent episode of WWE SmackDown built up Elimination Chamber 2025. However, during the show, WWE may have subtly confirmed that the new Bloodline could soon break away from its original structure, as major hints were dropped about a possible split between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

In this article, we will look at those subtle confirmations regarding the upcoming potential drastic change in the new Bloodline faction.

Jacob Fatu was upset by Solo Sikoa's actions

Solo Sikoa silently walked out of WWE SmackDown a few weeks ago without saying a word on the mic. However, the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief returned last week by attacking Cody Rhodes. It appears that Sikoa’s actions are not well-received by Jacob Fatu. During Cody Rhodes’ confrontation with the "Samoan Werewolf" in the ring, Solo arrived at the venue.

However, when the same video aired on the titantron screen, Fatu shifted his focus and stopped Rhodes, stating that he would be the first to talk to Solo as he had some family business to handle with him.

This indicates the 32-year-old star's frustration with the former NXT North American Champion's sudden disappearance and resurgence.

The Samoan Werewolf didn't show his love for Solo backstage

Over the past few months, Jacob Fatu expressed his love for Solo Sikoa by yelling, "I love you, Solo." However, the latter justified his behavior when Fatu confronted Sikoa about his actions and expressed his frustration on this week's show. He stated that he had let his family down by losing to Roman Reigns and was now taking back control.

He also instructed Fatu to win the Elimination Chamber qualifying match and later dethrone Cody Rhodes to bring the title back to the family. Meanwhile, the Samoan Werewolf did not react and left without saying his usual words of affection, "I love you, Solo," even though Solo stopped and said it to him.

This lack of expression from Jacob Fatu toward Solo Sikoa seems to be another subtle confirmation from WWE on SmackDown regarding their potential breakup.

Jacob Fatu is no longer working only on Solo Sikoa's order in WWE

Since Jacob Fatu arrived in WWE, he has always been seen serving Solo Sikoa and making moves only under his command. However, since Sikoa silently walked away from the blue brand, Jacob has made major decisions without his permission or approval.

This indicates that the Samoan Werewolf is no longer working only under the orders of Sikoa and is now taking control into his own hands. It also suggests that he no longer follows Solo to establish dominance on the blue brand and is ready to take charge of the faction from Sikoa.

