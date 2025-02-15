Massive character change teased during Solo Sikoa's tense segment with Jacob Fatu on SmackDown

For the first time ever, fans saw major tensions between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu on SmackDown. The once unshakeable relationship now seems to be rocky, and a massive character change was teased.

Ad

It hasn't been a good year for Solo Sikoa, who lost to Roman Reigns on January 6, with the Ula Falla going back around the neck of the Original Tribal Chief. Solo returned to SmackDown and had nothing to say, with Jacob Fatu picking up the pieces during that promo. However, the leader of the new Bloodline returned last week and attacked Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

As Jacob Fatu searched for over half an hour, he finally found his New Bloodline leader, Solo Sikoa, whose drip was on point. A less confident and less assertive Solo told Fatu that he hadn't been doing well following the loss to Roman Reigns and admitted that he let everybody down.

Ad

Trending

It was the first time we ever saw any sort of vulnerability from Solo, which was a tease of a huge character change. The star was also wearing all white, as opposed to all black, leading fans to believe that he could be turning face for the first time. For his part, Fatu seemed less than impressed, but Solo told him that he loves him. In a shocking moment, Fatu walked away instead of his usual assertion of "I love you Solo."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the opening segment of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes was confronted by Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu. When McIntyre walked away, Solo was seen arriving backstage, and before Cody could make his way back to get revenge, Jacob Fatu went instead and stopped the Undisputed WWE Champion, wanting to sort family matters first.

Expand Tweet

It looks like fans might have to gear up for a massive feud within the new version of The Bloodline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback