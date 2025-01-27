  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "Got a little cold feet" - JBL reveals how iconic wrestling moment almost got pulled off air (Exclusive)

"Got a little cold feet" - JBL reveals how iconic wrestling moment almost got pulled off air (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Jan 27, 2025 09:39 GMT
JBL is a WWE Hall of Famer (Image via WWE.com)
JBL is a WWE Hall of Famer (Image via WWE.com)

Jerry Lawler's slap to Andy Kaufman is considered one of pro wrestling's greatest moments. The segment on Dave Letterman happened years before Vince McMahon made the business mainstream with guest celebrity appearances.

Speaking on a recent edition of What Were They Thinking? on Backstage Pass, JBL revealed how the iconic pro wrestling moment came close to being pulled off the air.

"It was a fantastic scene. I've seen it many times. But we had Jerry (Lawler) on the show as well. You know, he's told us a story. Dave Letterman was the one that got a little bit cold feet and was going to go to commercial break. And then Andy Kaufman decided he didn't want to do that."
also-read-trending Trending

He continued that the entire scene was an ad lib.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

"That's when they did the whole thing kind of ad lib and did this entire scene. Letterman had the opportunity to edit that out because it was taped and he didn't do it. He showed it just like it happened." [From 15:32 onwards]
youtube-cover

Elsewhere on the podcast, veteran journalist Bill Apter said Vince McMahon wanted to bring the storyline into WWE but his father, Vincent J. McMahon, was against celebrity appearances.

Catch that and more of What Were They Thinking? with JBL and Gerald Brisco on Backstage Pass. You can also unlock our exclusive content via YouTube membership.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी