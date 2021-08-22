"Got my opportunity to become the champion in front of the live audience taken away," Drew McIntyre opens up on his recent WWE run

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has stated that he is satisfied with his current run on RAW despite not being a part of the world title picture.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the Scottish Warrior admitted that he appreciates good story-telling and likes the way his feud with Jinder Mahal has been booked.

However, McIntyre feels that he won't mind being out of the WWE Championship picture as long as he is involved in good storylines. He thinks it will help add credibility to the idea that Drew McIntyre wants to reclaim his gold at all costs

"I'm very satisfied from the perspective that I just want something that's based on truth," said Drew McIntyre. "And obviously, Jinder and I have a storied history that we can really dig into and maybe we will in the future. But right now, the fact that Jinder and his guys screwed Drew McIntyre in his last chance for the WWE title at Money in the Bank and the whole purpose of Drew McIntyre, he always wanted to be a champion, became a champion, led the company through difficult times, a champion for over 300 days, got my opportunity to become the champion in front of the live audience taken away, screwed over by MVP and Lashley at Hell in a Cell, last chance was Money in the Bank."

McIntyre further continued, "But Jinder and his guys beat me up and dragged me out of the arena, I have to say I'm happy from that perspective. What can I say, Drew cares for the title, he lives for the title, his last chance to be the champion... They screwed him over, now they are going to pay. That seems like a pretty great simple story-telling for this event and if we keep going beyond this, we can dig more into the past," McIntyre concluded.

Drew McIntyre's lost his last chance to reclaim the WWE Championship when Mahal and his entourage launched a vicious attack. They took him out of the match and cost him his title opportunity, an unforgivable offense in McIntyre's book.

McIntyre listed the chronology of events leading up to his match at WWE SummerSlam tonight and highlighted that Mahal took away his only chance to win the WWE Championship in front of a live audience.

Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal are set to lock horns in a SIngle's Match at WWE SummerSlam. Unlike their last few encounters, this time, Veer and Shanky have been banned from the ringside.

Why can't Drew McIntyre challenge for the WWE Championship?

After Drew McIntyre lost his WWE Championship, he unsuccessfully challenged Bobby Lashley for the title at WrestleMania and WrestleMania Backlash. He then earned a third title rematch at Hell in a Cell, but MVP and Lashley had other plans.

They added a stipulation stating that if McIntyre loses, he won't challenge for the WWE Championship as long as it rests on Lashley's shoulder. Despite a brilliant performance, the Scottish Warrior lost the Hell in a Cell match owing to MVP's interference.

McIntyre had no other option but to compete for the Money in the Bank contract, but Jinder Mahal took that away. Now McIntyre has the opportunity to settle the score with his friend-turned-nemesis at WWE SummerSlam tonight, and he seems more than prepared for the same.

