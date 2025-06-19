"Got spat on instead" - Goldberg heavily accused by top WWE star before his return match at Saturday Night's Main Event

Goldberg will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. The Hall of Famer was put on notice before his in-ring return.

Gunther became the World Heavyweight Champion on the red brand on June 9 after defeating Jey Uso. He had previously dropped the title to The Yeet Master at WrestleMania 41 before regaining it to become a two-time champion. The Ring General choked out Uso after previously tapping out to him at The Show of Shows.

On Instagram, Gunther took shots at Goldberg and accused him of ruining his celebration for winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

"It was supposed to be my celebration, got spat on instead," wrote Gunther.

Check out Gunther's Instagram post below:

WWE legend Rikishi made a bold prediction regarding the upcoming Gunther vs. Goldberg match

Rikishi spoke about Gunther regaining the World Heavyweight Championship from his son Jey Uso and getting back in the "driver's seat." He also made a bold prediction regarding The Ring General's upcoming title defense.

Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, Rikishi claimed that Gunther would dominate Goldberg throughout their match and put him on a stretcher before choking him out. The WWE Hall of Famer said:

"Now, Gunther's got it. Hey, God Bless you, son. You got the bag. You got the belt. Now, you're right back in the driver's seat. And go ahead, and do your thing. Make all you can. He will probably just whoop Goldberg's a**, boy. You know, put him in one of those stretchers and then choke him out."

Goldberg hasn't stepped foot inside the squared circle since losing to Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. The Hall of Famer is a former two-time Universal Champion, but failed to beat Reigns to become a three-time champion.

The 58-year-old veteran is scheduled to return to action next month against The Ring General at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

