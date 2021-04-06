"Hell Yes" - Triple H responds to Poppy's suggestion of performing at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Triple H is the founder and executive producer of NXT so he has the final say backstage. He has an integral role in the logistics of any major NXT event and will be closely monitoring the happenings of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Even the musical performances.

The Game has had a keen interest in Rock and Roll and Metal for a long time. He has had Motorhead perform him to the ring on more than one occasion. Moreover, NXT often selects songs from bands like Code Orange and Metallica as their official event anthems.

From the looks of their interaction on Twitter, it seems like Poppy will be performing at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Poppy sent out a Tweet today putting out the idea of performing at the event. Triple H responded to it moments ago:

Hell yes!!! I want you to “stand and deliver” like only you can...and hit us with something we’ve never heard before. I want the WORLD to hear us!!!! #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/QxxKwOipYp — Triple H (@TripleH) April 6, 2021

This won't be Poppy's first time performing for WWE's Black and Gold brand. She was called upon to perform at NXT TakeOver: Halloween Havoc 2020. She kicked off the show and even sung Io Shirai to the ring to her hit song "Scary Mask".

Poppy was also nominated for the Grammy for the best metal performance for her song "Bloodsmoney" earlier this year. This is a big catch for NXT especially after her Grammy nomination.

Nita Strauss will also be performing at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Nita Strauss in WWE

It was announced yesterday, that Alice Cooper's touring guitarist Nita Strauss would be performing the National Anthem to kick off NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver this Wednesday.

IT’S TRUE!!!



I am incredibly excited to get on stage to kick off #Wrestlemania week this Wednesday with the National Anthem at #NXTTakeover Stand & Deliver 👊🏻



Time to get #NXTLOUD!!!! 🇺🇸 #WeAreNXT @WWENXT @WWE pic.twitter.com/vIerowELtM — Nita Strauss (@hurricanenita) April 5, 2021

Advertisement

This will be Nita Strauss's first time in three years performing live in WWE. She is most well known in WWE for playing Nakamura's theme on the electric guitar as The King of Strong Style made his way to the ring at WrestleMania 34.

Her performance at the Grandest Stage of Them All wowed fans in attendance and those watching WrestleMania from their screens. NXT also selected her hit single "Mariana Trench" as the official theme for NXT TakeOver: Wargames.

With the latest addition of Poppy to the event, there is a star studded lineup prepared inside the ring and outside the ring for TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.