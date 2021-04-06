Nita Strauss to perform the National Anthem at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Nita Strauss is NXT.

Earlier today, WWE announced that Bebe Rexha would be performing this weekend at WrestleMania. Not to be outdone, NXT has revealed that Nita Strauss will be performing the National Anthem on Night One of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

Nita Strauss, who has been a WWE fan for years now, took to social media to confirm the news.

IT’S TRUE!!!



I am incredibly excited to get on stage to kick off #Wrestlemania week this Wednesday with the National Anthem at #NXTTakeover Stand & Deliver 👊🏻



Time to get #NXTLOUD!!!! 🇺🇸 #WeAreNXT @WWENXT @WWE pic.twitter.com/vIerowELtM — Nita Strauss (@hurricanenita) April 5, 2021

Nita Strauss is no stranger to performing for WWE

This isn't the first time the WWE Universe has seen Nita Strauss on their programming. She first performed for WWE at WrestleMania in 2018, playing Shinsuke Nakamura to the ring in New Orleans.

Later in the year, Strauss teamed up with Lzzy Hale to perform at the WWE Evolution pay-per-view. She capped off the year with her hit single "Mariana Trench" being named the official theme song of NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

This will be the first time Strauss has performed live for WWE in three years. It also marks the first time that she will perform for the NXT brand.

Both Triple H and Alice Cooper took to social media this afternoon to hype her performance this Wednesday night on the USA Network. Triple H tweeted out the following message in response to Cooper's tweet:

