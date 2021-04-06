Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Nita Strauss to perform the National Anthem at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Nita Strauss is ready to "Stand & Deliver" for WWE NXT.
Nita Strauss is ready to "Stand & Deliver" for WWE NXT.
Matt Black
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified 1 hr ago
News

Nita Strauss is NXT.

Earlier today, WWE announced that Bebe Rexha would be performing this weekend at WrestleMania. Not to be outdone, NXT has revealed that Nita Strauss will be performing the National Anthem on Night One of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

Nita Strauss, who has been a WWE fan for years now, took to social media to confirm the news.

Nita Strauss is no stranger to performing for WWE

This isn't the first time the WWE Universe has seen Nita Strauss on their programming. She first performed for WWE at WrestleMania in 2018, playing Shinsuke Nakamura to the ring in New Orleans.

Later in the year, Strauss teamed up with Lzzy Hale to perform at the WWE Evolution pay-per-view. She capped off the year with her hit single "Mariana Trench" being named the official theme song of NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

This will be the first time Strauss has performed live for WWE in three years. It also marks the first time that she will perform for the NXT brand.

Both Triple H and Alice Cooper took to social media this afternoon to hype her performance this Wednesday night on the USA Network. Triple H tweeted out the following message in response to Cooper's tweet:

Are you excited to see Nita Strauss perform at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver? Did you enjoy her previous performances for WWE? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.

Published 06 Apr 2021, 04:42 IST
comments icon
NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Triple H Shinsuke Nakamura WWE Network
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी