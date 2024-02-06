[GRAPHIC] Cody Rhodes had to get three stitches on his face after RAW

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes had to get stitches after his Bull Rope match against Shinsuke Nakamura on tonight's episode of RAW.

Rhodes and Nakamura fought in a brutal Bull Rope match on RAW, where The American Nightmare was victorious. Following the bout, Drew McIntyre attacked Cody viciously and stood tall over him as the show went off the air.

Shortly after, Cody Rhodes shared a story on his Instagram handle, revealing that he got three stitches after the match.

You can see the picture HERE. Please be aware that the photo in question is graphic.

Rhodes' road to WrestleMania has been quite a wild ride so far. He left fans speechless when he refused to challenge Roman Reigns to a 'Mania encounter last week. The WWE Universe has wanted to see him "finish the story" for a long time. Cody's replacement, The Rock, is being showered with boos, be it on live shows on social media.

Now that Rhodes has picked up another huge win, it remains to be seen what's next for him. It certainly won't sit well with fans if he doesn't get featured in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

