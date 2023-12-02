Grayson Waller calls out WWE for using RAW stars to promote SmackDown

Grayson Waller considers himself to be the future of WWE and the current face of SmackDown, which explains why he's not happy over how he was left off a promotional poster for tonight's show.

Tonight's post-Survivor Series edition of WWE SmackDown is airing live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. The Australian superstar has been announced for a singles match with Kevin Owens, which will continue the program that has Owens going up against Waller and Austin Theory.

WWE posted the following video of The Moment Maker arriving backstage at the arena. Appearing to be in a good mood, the 33-year-old wrestler took credit for the show being sold out, but quickly changed his tune when he noticed a large promotional poster featuring LA Knight, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Bobby Lashley, and Charlotte Flair.

"Last time Grayson Waller was in New York, I main evented Madison Square Garden, and now I'm in Brooklyn, we're at the Barclays, and I run New York. And guess what? We're sold out. I'm not surprised, and I'm going to do some work tonight because... wait, what a nice poster, eh? We got 'Flavor of the Month' this flop, LA Knight. Bobby Lashley... does he even wrestle? Cody and Seth... they're not even on SmackDown! Why... Who put the poster up? You work here?," Waller ranted as he hurried off to harass a staffer over the poster.

Tonight's SmackDown match will be the first-ever singles contest between Waller and Owens. Last Friday's show featured tag team action as Owens and Knight defeated A-Town-Down Under. The same match took place at Sunday's non-televised live event in Peoria, IL.

Grayson Waller looks back at match with WWE Hall of Famer

The aforementioned line about main eventing Madison Square Garden in New York City was a reference to the July 7th edition of SmackDown, which also served as the 25th anniversary celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

The main event of the July 7th SmackDown saw Edge defeat Grayson Waller in a match that went almost 15 minutes. The Moment Maker recalled the match on X today as he prepared to face Kevin Owens.

"Madison Square Garden Main Eventer #IRunNY," he wrote.

Waller is hoping to be a champion by the time WWE returns to his native Australia on February 24th for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

