Grayson Waller breaks silence after major announcement

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller has broken his silence after a major announcement by the Stamford-based promotion.

Waller joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2021 and started his career on the developmental brand. The Aussie Icon was shifted to SmackDown as part of the 2023 draft. The star is now known for The Grayson Waller Effect, in which he interviews some of the biggest names in WWE and has already interacted with John Cena, AJ Styles, and Edge. The former NXT star has now formed a team with Austin Theory, and the duo is called A-Town Down Under.

WWE recently revealed that the 2024 Elimination Chamber will take place in Perth, West Australia, in February. Grayson Waller took to Twitter to break his silence on this major announcement, as the star is from Australia.

The Aussie Icon asked fans if anyone was interested in doing a "shoey" with him at Elimination Chamber, a tradition in his home country where people drink out of a shoe during a celebration.

"Australia, who’s doing a shoey with me in Perth?" Waller tweeted.

You can check out his tweet below:

Grayson Waller showed up at WWE Crown Jewel despite not being announced

Crown Jewel showcased some of the biggest stars in the Stamford-based promotion, from the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, LA Knight, Seth Rollins, and many more.

However, Waller showed up during the show despite not being announced. The Aussie Icon interrupted The Miz during the latter's talk show, Miz TV. Waller, as usual, showcased his cocky side against The A-Lister, but in the process, the WWE Universe witnessed Miz's character change for the first time in many years as he turned face.

What do you think about Waller in the Stamford-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

