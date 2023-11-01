Grayson Waller claims he's given Taylor Swift "enough attention," hints at potential WWE WrestleMania 40 showdown

WWE star Grayson Waller has been taking some shots at Taylor Swift and her fanbase over the past several weeks. He recently spoke about moving on from talking about the megastar.

Waller has been one of the best villains on-screen. His incredible mic work helped him progress from NXT to the main roster in no time.

The 33-year-old is currently working with former WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. The two are functioning as a tag team on SmackDown and are looking to get in contention for the tag team titles.

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Grayson Waller was asked about her 'feud' with Taylor Swift and her fanbase. The WWE star mentioned that he was done giving her all the attention.

"Look, I'm moving on from that situation in my life," Waller smiled. "I've given her [Swift] enough attention that she needed desperately. What I think we get out of it is if you look at some of the views on those videos, Grayson Waller talking to his phone for 90 seconds in a hotel room has more value than any wrestler alive getting 90 minutes on TV.”

Waller added that he was moving on from his rivalry with Taylor Swift and her fanbase:

"That's the kind of thing you, I can go viral however I need to do it. But we're moving on from that particular feud."

Swifties seem to have overpowered the 33-year-old star on social media. That is likely one of the reasons why The Dynamite from Down Under is done giving attention to Swift.

WWE star Grayson Waller hinted at a major match with Taylor Swift's alleged boyfriend for WrestleMania 40

Grayson Waller also spoke about Taylor Swift's alleged boyfriend, Travis Kelce. WrestleMania 40 is scheduled to take place at the Lincoln Financial Field, where Kelce's brother plays football.

In his interview with talkSPORT, Waller hinted at a potential match between Travis Kelce and himself at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Taylor Swift could join her partner at the event to help WWE bring a lot more viewers.

"I got to meet his [Travis] brother earlier in the year - Jason is a Philadelphia Eagles player. That's where we're having WrestleMania [40]. I'm just putting feelers out there, you know. If Grayson Waller is going to make his WrestleMania debut, it has to be something big."

It will be interesting to see if WWE gets a feel for the rivalry and looks to rope in Travis Kelce for a match against Grayson Waller. It would be a great way to have The Dynamite from Down Under debut at the high-profile premium live event.

