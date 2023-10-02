Grayson Waller compares recently formed WWE team to Super Bowl favorites

Grayson Waller was one of several WWE Superstars who visited the Philadelphia Eagles training camp back in August to promote WrestleMania 40, which is set to take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Waller recently compared his new team, A-Town Down Under, with Austin Theory to the Eagles.

A-Town Down Under is the name of Waller and Theory's alliance, which was formed last month. They are among the top rising stars on SmackDown and have great chemistry together. They are also cocky heels that are easy for the WWE Universe to boo.

In a post on Twitter, Waller compared his team with Theory to the Philadelphia Eagles because both are currently undefeated. A-Town Down Under is 2-0 on SmackDown, with wins over the LWO and the Brawling Brutes last month.

Meanwhile, the Eagles improved to 4-0 after overtime, defeating the Washington Commanders 34-31. They have the second-best odds of winning the Super Bowl this season, just behind the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs.

"What do the @Eagles and A Town Down Under have in common?" Waller wrote.

If the Eagles continue to win on the field, they could end up winning their second-ever Super Bowl this season. On the other hand, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory might end up challenging for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship if they can string a few more wins together.

Grayson Waller seems to like the city of Philadelphia

In an appearance on The Preston & Steve Show a couple of months ago, Grayson Waller admitted that he only had positive things to say about Philadelphia. It was one of the few cities he had visited that he liked.

Waller loved touring the area when he promoted WrestleMania 40 along with other WWE Superstars such as Gunther, Trick Williams, and Johnny Gargano. In addition to visiting the Eagles training camp, he also went to the Rocky Statue and Reading Terminal Market, where he enjoyed the food.

Waller got to meet a few Eagles players, such as Jason Kelce and fellow Australian Jordan Mailata. It turned out Waller and Mailate are both from Bankstown, a suburb of Sydney.

