Grayson Waller mocks Kevin Owens with hilarious t-shirt for WWE SmackDown

Grayson Waller has fired another shot at Kevin Owens, and this time, he was inspired by two of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time.

The Waller vs. Owens feud picked up last week when Logan Paul announced them for the eight-man tournament to crown a new #1 contender to the United States Championship. After the announcement, The Prizefighter defeated The Moment Maker in singles action, but the Australian up-and-comer managed to injure KO's hand.

As seen below, Waller took to X this evening to reveal his new t-shirt. It says "Grayson 3:16" on the front and "I Just Broke Your Hand" on the back.

The new t-shirt is a play on Owen Hart's "Owen 3:16 / I Just Broke Your Neck" shirt from 1997, which he had created after accidentally breaking Steve Austin's neck at SummerSlam that year. The Owen 3:16 design was itself a spoof of one of the best-selling wrestling t-shirts of all time: the classic Austin 3:16 shirt.

WWE never actually mass-produced the Owen 3:16 t-shirt, which means that fans were never really given the opportunity to buy it. This may be the case for the Grayson 3:16 shirt as well, as WWE Shop does not have the item listed as of now.

