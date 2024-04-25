Grayson Waller reacts to massive statement about WWE WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller has shared a hilarious reaction to a blockbuster statement made by Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, about WrestleMania.

Today, Khan stated that he wanted to host major sporting events, including The Showcase of the Immortals in London, United Kingdom. The 2023 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event was held at O2 Arena, in the city. On the show, John Cena hyped the WWE Universe and expressed his desire to bring 'Mania to the UK.

For those unaware, Waller did not have the best experience in London, as he interrupted The Cenation Leader and got laid out by the latter in the middle of the ring. Hence, the Mayor of London's blockbuster tweet about possibly hosting WrestleMania in The City of Dreams did not sit well with The Aussie Icon. He shared the following reaction to the statement on X/Twitter:

"Mania in London 🤮," he wrote.

Check out the 34-year-old star's tweet below:

Grayson Waller mocks Triple H after WWE SmackDown

At WrestleMania XL, The Aussie Icon and Austin Theory bagged the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match.

On an episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Nick Aldis and Triple H presented a brand new title to the duo and announced that they would now be known as WWE Tag Team Champions. The heel tandem mocked the 14-time World Champion when he tried to congratulate him.

Taking to Twitter/X, Grayson Waller taunted the Chief Content Officer by using a line from his iconic theme song, "The Game."

"It’s all about the game, and how you play it," wrote Waller.

Check out the SmackDown star's tweet below:

Triple H has sent a message to Sadiq Khan to discuss potential plans for hosting WrestleMania in London. The wrestling world has to wait for the 14-time World Champion to play his cards well to possibly witness The Show of Shows in the capital of the United Kingdom.

