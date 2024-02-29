Grayson Waller reacts to video of him being seen out of character with female WWE Superstar

WWE star Grayson Waller took to social media to message after a video of him and Indi Hartwell surfaced online.

At the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, Hartwell teamed up with Candice LeRae to unsuccessfully challenge The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Championships. Despite being unable to secure a historic win, Hartwell received a huge ovation from the Australian fans.

Hartwell's fellow Australian star, Waller, was involved in a segment with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Austin Theory. The 33-year-old hosted The Grayson Waller Effect with the other three superstars.

Taking to Twitter/X, Waller hilariously reacted to the video of him sharing an emotional moment with Hartwell:

"Wtf? AI is wild," wrote Waller

Indi Hartwell discussed her WWE goals

Indi Hartwell has big aspirations as a WWE Superstar. She is currently in a tag team with Candice LeRae but her eventual goal is to win the Women's World Championship.

Speaking in an interview on West Sports, the 27-year-old stated that her current focus remains on the tag team championships. She said:

"My goal is, obviously, everyone's goal, to become the champion. I would love to become Women's World Champion. Right now, I'm very much focused on the tag titles. Reuniting with Candice, we want to be the tag champions up on the main roster. That's what we're looking at. Obviously, to wrestle in Perth is what I'm looking forward to as well."

In the aftermath of the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, Hartwell and LeRae lost a tag team match to Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler on Monday Night RAW. Hartwell is a former NXT Women's Champion. However, she has yet to win a title on the main roster.

