Former champion wants title; eyeing WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

No matches have been made official yet for WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth, albeit some can be spotted from a mile away.

One that can be safely deemed out of the blue should it happen is a Women's Tag Team Title defense against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae. The former NXT Women's Champion is nonetheless hoping to make it to the match card.

Speaking on West Sports, Indi disclosed that she wants to win Asuka and Kairi Sane's Women's Tag Team Championship in the near future. Furthermore, another goal of hers is to wrestle in her home country of Australia:

"My goal is, obviously, everyone's goal, to become the champion. I would love to become Women's World Champion. Right now, I'm very much focused on the tag titles. Reuniting with Candice, we want to be the tag champions up on the main roster. That's what we're looking at. Obviously, to wrestle in Perth is what I'm looking forward to as well," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Meanwhile, Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate will face either #DIY, The Creed Brothers, Imperium, or The New Day to determine new number-one contenders to the men's tag team division's top prize, which is currently in the possession of The Judgment Day. The title contest will take place at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Indi Hartwell's biggest match to date was against Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

In the fall of last year, Becky Lynch won the NXT Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton. She held onto the gold for over a month, during which The Man defended it several times.

On the October 23 episode of WWE RAW, Indi Hartwell challenged Becky Lynch for the title. Despite putting on a decent showing, the Aussie wound up submitting to the Dis-arm-her.

Asuka and Kairi Sane won the Women's Tag Team Championship less than two weeks ago, dethroning Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. It remains to be seen if Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae receive a title opportunity.

