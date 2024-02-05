WWE SmackDown stars send warning to The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest have put together an impressive reign as Undisputed Tag Team Champions. However, a SmackDown team is one win away from earning a title shot and recently delivered a warning to the heel faction.

British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) won a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match this past Friday night on SmackDown. They will face the winners of the upcoming Fatal Four-Way match on RAW next week on the blue brand. The winners of next Friday's match will go on to battle for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024.

Speaking on SmackDown LowDown, Tyler Bate noted that they are one step closer to becoming champions.

"That feels so good to hear, Byron, my goodness. On SmackDown, all the way from Birmingham, England to Birmingham, Alabama, the bruiserweight Pete Dunne. The big, strong boy, Tyler Bate. Tonight, we move one step closer, just like you said, to becoming the new tag team champions. Can you believe it? Can you believe it?"

Pete Dunne added that he is no longer Butch and sent a warning to the champions.

"Byron, things are different now. The bruiserweight is back. Tyler Bate is on SmackDown, and British Strong Style are back together. So, [The] Judgment Day, get ready, lads. Get ready for some unbelievable tekkers." [H/T: Fightful]

R-Truth has an interesting response when asked who is the leader of The Judgment Day

The 52-year-old returned from a torn quad last November and somehow believes that he is a member of The Judgment Day. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the former United States Champion refused to reveal the leader of the faction.

"We can't reveal who the leader of The Judgment Day is. Bill, you know they are watching, too, right? You know they are watching, too, right?" said R-Truth. [00:43 - 00:55]

The Judgment Day has become the most powerful faction on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if they can retain their Tag Team Titles at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event later this month.

