Grayson Waller sends message ahead of WWE SmackDown In Chicago

Grayson Waller is preparing for the final SmackDown before Survivor Series as he welcomes another top WWE Superstar onto his show.

Waller and Austin Theory's feud with Kevin Owens saw the heel duo disrespect The Prizefighter on the November 10th episode, which led to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis issuing a suspension to the former Universal Champion. The suspension ends tonight as Owens appears as the guest on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Waller has not hosted his talk show since the impromptu edition at WWE Crown Jewel, and before that, his last guest was John Cena in September. Tonight will mark Owens' debut on The Grayson Waller Effect, and the host took to Instagram this evening to assure fans he is back on his "BS," just in case they were wondering.

"Back On My Bull," he wrote with a photo of his entrance.

WWE has not announced when the 33-year-old and the 39-year-old will lock up, but when the match does happen, it will be their first-ever. There is no record of any kind of singles or multi-person match with Waller and Owens so far.

Grayson Waller taunts Kevin Owens over Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE Survivor Series will feature the men's and women's WarGames matches on Saturday, but Kevin Owens will not be participating in the double-cage match this year.

WWE has held 6 men's WarGames matches since the company brought the concept back for NXT in 2017, and Owens has been a competitor in two of those bouts. He missed out on this year's WarGames due to the aforementioned suspension, and Grayson Waller joked about this while tweeting during RAW on Monday.

"Imagine how good Kevin Owens would be as the 5th member of War Games! Such a pity he got himself suspended [laughing emoji] #WWERaw," he tweeted.

The Prizefighter made his WarGames debut in November 2019 at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. He teamed with Tommaso Ciampa, Dijak, and Keith Lee to defeat The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong. Owens returned to WarGames at Survivor Series 2022, teaming with Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, and Drew McIntyre in a loss to The Bloodline, who was then represented by Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn.

What is your prediction for Kevin Owens on The Grayson Waller Effect? Sound off in the comments section below!