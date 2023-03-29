Grayson Waller sends snarky message to main roster star ahead of unsanctioned match on WWE show

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller sent a sarcastic message to RAW star Johnny Gargano ahead of tonight's episode of NXT.

Waller invaded Johnny Wrestling's house last week while the latter addressed fans on NXT. The two men brawled after Gargano reached his home, which led to Johnny Wrestling being stomped on the ground.

Gargano has challenged Waller to an unsanctioned match at Stand & Deliver, which the Australian star is scheduled to address tonight. Having demanded that Johnny Wrestling be banned from the arena for tonight's episode, Grayson Waller took to social media to let his opponent know that he's well protected.

Waller also urged Gargano to tune into tonight's episode of NXT because he has snarky things to say about the RAW Superstar.

"I am on my way to the arena right now. I got security doing one last sweep, and just in case – cause I know you're a sneaky little hobbit – they're going to be surrounding the ring tonight too. But if I were you, Johnny, I'd tune in, because you just never know what I'm going to say," Waller said. [0:08 - 0:23]

Check out the tweet below:

It remains to be seen what Waller will say about Johnny Gargano during his promo tonight. The rivalry between the two men has quickly turned personal, making their potential NXT Stand & Deliver match even more intriguing.

