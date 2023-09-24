Grayson Waller sends a two-word message on behalf of former champion after WWE SmackDown

In the aftermath of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Grayson Waller took to Instagram to send a two-word message.

On the blue brand, Waller teamed up with Austin Theory to defeat the team of Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes. The chemistry between Waller and Theory has been on point so far, with the Australian star securing the win for his team after pinning Holland.

Taking to Instagram, Waller shared a photo featuring himself and Theory as he sent a two-word message.

"Generation Now," wrote Waller.

Check out Waller's Instagram post below:

In recent weeks, both Waller and Theory have made a lot of noise on SmackDown. Grayson Waller was partly responsible for John Cena's feud with The Bloodline.

On The Grayson Waller Effect, Cena was interrupted by Jimmy Uso before both Solo Sikoa and AJ Styles got involved.

Meanwhile, Theory was confronted by The Rock, who recently returned to WWE for the first time in four years. The Great One even hit the People's Elbow on the former United States Champion.

Dutch Mantell was impressed by the finish to Grayson Waller and Austin Theory's match

Dutch Mantell recently praised Grayson Waller's finishing maneuver. Waller's finisher is a rolling thunder stunner, which he initiates from outside of the ring.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell discussed the tag team match featuring Waller and Austin Theory. While the veteran was impressed by the match, it was the 33-year-old's finisher that caught more of his attention. Mantell said:

"This match here was very well done. I loved the finish because Waller does that rolling somersault, rolls right into the DDT, and boom, finish! Very smooth, very quick, and actually, I've never seen that before."

It now remains to be seen what's next in store for Waller and Theory. A portion of the WWE Universe on social media wants the duo to even dethrone The Judgment Day.

Are you a fan of Waller and Austin Theory? Sound off in the comment section below.