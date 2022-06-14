Top heel takes a shot at The Usos' brother ahead of NXT

WWE NXT star Grayson Waller has sent a message to Solo Sikoa on social media.

Waller, Carmello Hayes, and Trick Williams humiliated the Samoan on the Tuesday Night Show Hayes and Trick Williams kicked off the latest episode, claiming to be the greatest North American Champion in the brand's history.

Sikoa then entered the ring to announce that he was in contention for Hayes' gold. As the conversation heated up, Grayson entered the frame, and the heel trio assaulted The Samoan.

Grayson recently took to Twitter to warn the emerging WWE star. He compared the Samoan's situation to his name, 'Solo,' which literally means "alone." He coupled his post with a picture of the assault, which saw the 29-year-old outnumbered.

Here's what Grayson tweeted:

Solo- “on one’s own; alone or unaccompanied” #wwwnxt

Fan reactions to Grayson Waller's warning to NXT star Solo Sikoa

Wrestling fans on social media noted the heel's warnings to the Samoan star. Surprisingly, there were a few who took Grayson's side instead of the babyface's.

A Twitter user found the comparison hilarious, to say the least.

On the same episode, Apollo Crews returned to the show after six years. Much to the joy of the fans, he teamed up with Sikoa to face Grayson Waller and Carmelo Hayes in the main event.

After a stellar contest, Crews scored a victory for his team after hitting Waller with a spinning powerbomb. It will be interesting to see how the feud builds up in the upcoming episodes.

Breaking news: Look who just teased coming out of retirement to face Becky Lynch here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far