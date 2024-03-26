Grayson Waller shares special present he received from Austin Theory

Grayson Waller was so over the moon after receiving a special gift from Austin Theory that he shared it on social media.

Waller and Theory are one win away from making it to WrestleMania 40 in the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Theory is ecstatic about winning and sent his partner a present after their most recent victory.

In a post on his Instagram account, The Aussie Icon revealed that he received a pot of Vegemite from Theory. For those who don't know, Vegemite is a popular food spread in Australia made from yeast extract, vegetables and spices.

"Get yourself a tag team partner like Austin Theory, dude. This is the dream," Waller said.

Austin Theory is not a fan of Vegemite as he didn't have a great time tasting it for the very first time last month when WWE was in Australia for Elimination Chamber. Theory was very enthusiastic to try the spread and even thought it was chocolate at first.

But he was very wrong.

Expand Tweet

As for Grayson Waller, he loves Vegemite so much that he even showed everyone how to properly eat the spread. Unlike other people who put a lot of it on a biscuit, the secret is to put just a little bit of it and spread it evenly.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory to face Street Profits on SmackDown

The tournament to determine the two teams who will represent SmackDown in the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40 will be determined this Friday. New Catch Republic is set to take on Legado Del Fantasma, while Grayson Waller and Austin Theory will face the Street Profits.

Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne defeated Pretty Deadly to move to the final round, with Angel and Berto beating LWO's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins stole one from the Authors of Pain, while Waller and Theory outsmarted Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows of The O.C.

The winners will join the New Day, #DIY, and Awesome Truth as they challenge Damian Priest and Finn Balor of the Judgment Day in a Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 40.