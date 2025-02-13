Grayson Waller studies legendary WWE Championship match ahead of major title shot

WWE is on The Road to WrestleMania 41 and A-Town Down Under is hoping for another big year like they had on The Grandest Stage of Them All last year. Despite the constant, simmering tension between the two, the rising superstars are focused on singles gold right now. Waller just revealed one key way he's preparing for success.

WWE's 23rd Survivor Series was held November 22, 2009, in Washington, DC. John Cena retained the WWE Championship over Shawn Michaels and Triple H in the Triple Threat headliner. The champ launched The Heartbreak Kid into The Game with an Attitude Adjustment, then pinned the future Chief Content Officer. Fast forward 5,565 days to when the company will present a big Triple Threat main event for the NXT Championship at Vengeance Day. Saturday's match will see Oba Femi defend against Waller and Theory, who were recently moved to RAW from SmackDown.

The 21st Century Success Story is currently looking back on WWE's PG Era for guidance. Waller took to his Instagram Stories today to reveal how he was studying the Michaels vs. Triple H vs. Cena bout from 2009 while preparing to lock up with his tag team partner and the NXT Champion on Saturday.

"Tape study is important," Grayson Waller wrote in the screenshot below.

Screenshot of Grayson Waller's post to Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: Grayson Waller on Instagram)

Waller had no title run in his 684-day NXT run, despite multiple shots at the NXT Cruiserweight, North American, and Tag Team Championships, plus the main title.

Updated lineup for WWE NXT Vengeance Day

WWE NXT will return to the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC on Saturday for Vengeance Day. Below is the updated lineup:

Ethan Page vs. Je'Von Evans

Strap Match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Trick Williams

NXT Women's North American Championship: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer

NXT Tag Team Championship: Nathan Frazer and Axiom (c) vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura

NXT Women's Championship Triple Threat: Giulia (c) vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Bayley

NXT Championship Triple Threat: Oba Femi (c) vs. Grayson Waller vs. Austin Theory

Vengeance Day will stream live on Peacock and Netflix. This will be the last NXT Premium Live Event until Stand & Deliver V during the WrestleMania 41 Weekend.

